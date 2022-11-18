Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network's Sara Walsh makes reporter's husband a bit nervous

The Bucs beat the Seahawks in Germany

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady’s charm on Sunday afternoon after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany made at least one former athlete a little nervous.

Brady spoke to NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh after the game, and the two were smiling and appeared to be happy. Brady had just gotten the team back onto the top of the NFC South division with a big win over the Seahawks and had a viral flub when he tried to go up and catch a pass.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reacts after a play during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Walsh’s husband, Matt Buschmann, was watching his wife intently and joked about the duo’s interaction given that Brady is officially back on the market.

"Maybe I should’ve hung onto that HR ball…," the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach tweeted Monday.

Walsh and Buschmann had a fun moment earlier this year when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season against the Blue Jays. The home-run ball landed in the Toronto bullpen and Buschmann made the moves to get it back to Judge.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Munich. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Walsh initially thought she could, "announce my retirement" after learning it was her husband who got the ball. She later joked it was grounds for divorce.

She and Buschmann have been married since 2014.

Sportscaster Sara Walsh, left, and then-MLB player Matt Buschmann at the BODY at ESPYS Event on July 12th at Avalon Hollywood.  (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN)

Judge got both his 60th and his 61st ball back.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.