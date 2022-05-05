Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Tom Brady gets 'honest' with his followers about the tuck rule game

The tuck rule game catapulted Brady's career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady came clean about the famous tuck rule game while trying to cash in on the latest TikTok trend Thursday.

Brady answered the trend first set by pop star Justin Bieber, who asked fans to "tell me something honest." The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback turned the camera on himself, looking around his house to make sure no one was watching, and gave his answer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes a hit from Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders during the AFC playoff game Jan. 19, 2002, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes a hit from Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders during the AFC playoff game Jan. 19, 2002, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Matt Campbell/AFP via Getty Images)

"The tuck rule game against the Raiders … might’ve been a fumble," Brady said softly.

The playoff game where the controversial call occurred happened in 2002 in the divisional round between the New England Patriots and the then-Oakland Raiders. The play happened in the driving snow while Brady was going back to pass and Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson appeared to knock the ball out of his hands, causing a fumble.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady loses the ball after being hit by the Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson. The ball was recovered by Oakland but it was ruled an incomplete pass, giving the Patriots another chance.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady loses the ball after being hit by the Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson. The ball was recovered by Oakland but it was ruled an incomplete pass, giving the Patriots another chance. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Oakland linebacker Greg Biekert recovered the ball and if it would have stayed that way, the Patriots would have likely been knocked out of the playoffs, disrupting Brady’s hopes of a Super Bowl, which New England went on to win a month later.

However, NFL rules at the time stated that Brady was attempting to "tuck" the ball back into his body and thus the pass was ruled incomplete. Rules at the time stated, "When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body"

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots against the Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 12, 2010, in Chicago.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots against the Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 12, 2010, in Chicago. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Patriots would win the game 16-13, and then defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17, in Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady would later say in "The Tuck Rule" 30 for 30 documentary he would’ve likely been the backup the next season if the play was ruled a fumble.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.