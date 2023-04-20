Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady threatened legal action over AI video made by comedians

The video showed an AI Brady doing stand-up comedy

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pair of comedians who made an artificial intelligence video of Tom Brady doing stand-up comedy received a cease-and-desist from the retired quarterback.

Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen produced the hour-long special but announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion threatened legal action against the "Dudesy" podcasters.

Sasso and Kultgen were forced to take the video down from the internet.

Tom Brady with eye-black on and a camo red Buccaneer's hat

Tom Brady  (Alex Slitz)

The podcasters said they "simulated" the video based on "astonishing interviews with Tom Brady and hundreds of thousands of hours of stand-up comedy footage."

The video joked about the DeflateGate scandal and his highly publicized divorce.

Tom Brady looks on

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follows the action. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Anybody on the apps right now? I’m recently single and thinking about getting on them, but here’s the problem. I’ve never been on them, I don’t really know what I’m doing," the AI Brady said in the special, via the New York Post

"Someone sent me a message on [the dating app] Bumble. She said, ‘You look just like Tom Brady,’ and I said, ‘I am Tom Brady.' She said, ‘Prove it,’ so I went to her house and let a little air out of all of her footballs."

Brady announced his retirement "for good" in February. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 8-9 last season, but was enough to win the NFC South.

Tom Brady with the Bucaneers

Tom Brady quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Chris Graythen)

The Bucs lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs, 31-14. It was the first time in Brady's career he finished under .500 in a season.