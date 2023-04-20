Tom Brady threatened legal action over AI video made by comedians

A pair of comedians who made an artificial intelligence video of Tom Brady doing stand-up comedy received a cease-and-desist from the retired quarterback.

Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen produced the hour-long special but announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion threatened legal action against the "Dudesy" podcasters.

Sasso and Kultgen were forced to take the video down from the internet.

The podcasters said they "simulated" the video based on "astonishing interviews with Tom Brady and hundreds of thousands of hours of stand-up comedy footage."

The video joked about the DeflateGate scandal and his highly publicized divorce.

"Anybody on the apps right now? I’m recently single and thinking about getting on them, but here’s the problem. I’ve never been on them, I don’t really know what I’m doing," the AI Brady said in the special, via the New York Post.

"Someone sent me a message on [the dating app] Bumble. She said, ‘You look just like Tom Brady,’ and I said, ‘I am Tom Brady.' She said, ‘Prove it,’ so I went to her house and let a little air out of all of her footballs."

Brady announced his retirement "for good" in February. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 8-9 last season, but was enough to win the NFC South.

The Bucs lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs, 31-14. It was the first time in Brady's career he finished under .500 in a season.