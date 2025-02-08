Tom Brady stresses how Super Bowl defeat impacts legacy: 'They all tell me about the losses'

Tom Brady on Friday described the importance of having a loss on a resume as historic as his in an interview days before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he didn’t understand the "big deal" of winning the big game, having already won the Orange Bowl at Michigan and then a Super Bowl his second season in the NFL.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

It wasn’t until he faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII, ending a chance at a perfect season after a record-breaking season for him personally, that he really understood the effect that losing has.

"Then, you go to 2007 and you lose. And then, you go to 2011, and you go to the Super Bowl after having a great team in 2010, and we lose. And it was just like, wow this is way harder. We went 10 years between winning," Brady said. "And I said, you know what, these Super Bowl moments I get a chance to partake in, I’m going to exhaust every bit of energy I have for this week of games, because when you lose this game, this is on your resume forever.

"A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss that you’re ever going to be a part of. When I go in Philly and (the fans) go ‘Philly Special, Philly Special’ and I’m at the Knicks game with my son and Spike Lee, I throw him a ball, and he catches it on his head like the ‘Helmet Catch’ – that was 17 years ago, and I’m still living that thing down."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Brady added that fans don’t bring up his losses in the conference championship games.

"They all tell me about the losses in the Super Bowl though."

Brady then told Cowherd about Patrick Mahomes and the possibility of him losing in the Super Bowl. He said it was obvious that Mahomes would want to win the Super Bowl again because, if not, he would be 3-2 in Super Bowls.

"There’s certainly a lot of pressure, from my standpoint, as I got older, and I realized the enormity of this game, how important it is to actually win this game," he added.

Brady said that in his last Super Bowl, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent two weeks watching film, learning Chiefs players’ movements and body language.

Brady will be on the Super Bowl call for the first time as a broadcaster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coverage of Super Bowl LIX begins at 1 p.m. ET on FOX with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live for free on Tubi.