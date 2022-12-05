Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates as offense sputters vs Saints

Tom Brady screamed at his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates on special teams at the start of the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay punter Jake Camarda started the fourth quarter with a punt into the back of the end zone and gave New Orleans the ball at the 20-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ESPN cameras turned to Brady on the Buccaneers' bench. He was studying the tablet from the last series when he lifted up his head and yelled out some expletives.

"God da--it. What the f--- is that!"

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Through three quarters, the Saints gave Brady a handful of reasons to be angry. Tampa Bay only put up three points but had 14 first downs and ran 51 plays – more than the Saints at that point.

AARON JUDGE SHOWS UP TO BUCS GAME AS HE REPORTEDLY GARNERS MASSIVE OFFERS ON FREE-AGENT MARKET

Brady threw an interception right before halftime as well.

It’s not the first time Brady has been frustrated by the Saints. In their first game earlier this season, Brady was seen throwing a tablet in frustration. He joked afterward he "forgot the password."

"I've had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately," Brady joked on the "Let’s Go!" podcast. "I think I forgot the password and I couldn't log in so those things can be frustrating as we realize. So, unfortunately, a tablet just happens to get in the way and obviously that's the reason why things weren't going great yesterday. So I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady also tossed a tablet in a loss to New Orleans in 2021.

Brady would later lead a comeback and help the Bucs to a 17-16 win.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.