Tom Brady on racial issues in the locker room: 'I think sports transcends race'

Throughout his two decades with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady said he never saw any racial division as the team's quarterback.

In a wide-ranging interview on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, Brady said he thinks sports transcends race.

“I never saw race. I think sports transcends race. It transcends wealth. It transcends all that. You get to know and you appreciate what someone else may bring. When you’re in a locker room of 50 guys, you don’t think about race … because you’re all the same at that point,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who’s married, who’s single, who’s got kids, who doesn’t have kids, white, black. Whatever it is, you just figure out how to get along. I think sports teaches you about life in that way and it’s very natural.”

It was the first time Brady spoke to Stern on his radio show. The two spent more than two hours talking about subjects like the quarterback’s relationship with Bill Belichick, when he decided he was going to leave New England, and his decision to turn down a chance to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Brady left the Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year deal last month.