Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Frustrated Tom Brady tries to cut postgame presser early after loss: 'That's it?'

The Bucs superstar had two interceptions in the first quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady was clearly frustrated after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, and threw two interceptions.

Talking with reporters appeared to be the last thing Brady wanted to do. Brady answered three questions in about a minute and tried to skirt away. At least one reporter was heard in the mic asking, "that’s it?"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

According to The Athletic, Brady was trying to bounce out of his press conference after 1 minute and 10 seconds. The Tampa Bay Times noted Brady answered about three more questions before exiting.

"We never really played on our terms. We played behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan," he said in one of his answers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

He added: "Just not a great day of football for us. It doesn't matter who you play when you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors, too. We've got to eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there."

Brady finished the game 23-for-34 with 220 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with the two interceptions. The turnovers came in the first quarter. He had touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Cameron Brate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It’s the second straight loss for the Buccaneers as they move to 6-3 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com