Frustrated Tom Brady tries to cut postgame presser early after loss: 'That's it?'

Tom Brady was clearly frustrated after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, and threw two interceptions.

Talking with reporters appeared to be the last thing Brady wanted to do. Brady answered three questions in about a minute and tried to skirt away. At least one reporter was heard in the mic asking, "that’s it?"

According to The Athletic, Brady was trying to bounce out of his press conference after 1 minute and 10 seconds. The Tampa Bay Times noted Brady answered about three more questions before exiting.

BRADY PICKED OFF TWICE IN 1ST; BUCS LOSE TO WASHINGTON 29-19

"We never really played on our terms. We played behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan," he said in one of his answers.

He added: "Just not a great day of football for us. It doesn't matter who you play when you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors, too. We've got to eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there."

Brady finished the game 23-for-34 with 220 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with the two interceptions. The turnovers came in the first quarter. He had touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Cameron Brate.

It’s the second straight loss for the Buccaneers as they move to 6-3 on the season.