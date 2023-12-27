Giants demote Tommy DeVito to backup role after getting benched on Christmas

It looks like the end of an era with the New York Giants.

After getting benched to start the second half on Christmas, Tommy DeVito was named the backup quarterback for this weekend.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start for the G-Men against the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tommy Cutlets" took over for Daniel Jones after he tore his ACL in Week 9, while Taylor himself had already been injured. During his time as the starter, he was more than serviceable.

From that game through Week 14, DeVito completed 68.1% of his passes for 856 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks, while also rushing for 142 yards.

However, things reared their ugly head last week against the New Orleans Saints, when he was just 20-for-34 for 177 yards. Then on Christmas, he was just 9-for-16 for 55 yards before being benched.

The Giants trailed the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-3, at halftime, but the Giants fought back and had a chance to tie the game on their final play of the game. Taylor only completed 7 of his 16 passes, but for 133 yards.

TRAVIS KELCE DISCUSSES 'F---ING FRUSTRATING EXPERIENCE' OF BAD LOSS, ANGRILY LAUNCHING HELMET

"I thought Ty did some good things second half of Philly, so he earned the right to start this game," Daboll said Wednesday.

DeVito joined the Giants this offseason as an undrafted free agent. He starred at Don Bosco Prep in high school, roughly a 20-minute drive from MetLife Stadium.

DeVito joked last week that the most hostile environments he had ever played in were his high school rivalry games against Bergen Catholic, but he got a rude awakening in the City of Brotherly Love.

He had become somewhat of a folk hero, embracing his Italian heritage in North Jersey and dubbing his infamous nickname from his mother's cooking, as he still lives in his childhood home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even when Taylor returned from his injury, DeVito was tabbed as the starter. However, it has become quite clear that Taylor is the better of the two, despite the exciting story.