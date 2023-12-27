Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants demote Tommy DeVito to backup role after getting benched on Christmas

Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It looks like the end of an era with the New York Giants.

After getting benched to start the second half on Christmas, Tommy DeVito was named the backup quarterback for this weekend.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start for the G-Men against the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy DeVito against Eagles

Tommy DeVito, #15 of the New York Giants, reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 25, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"Tommy Cutlets" took over for Daniel Jones after he tore his ACL in Week 9, while Taylor himself had already been injured. During his time as the starter, he was more than serviceable.

From that game through Week 14, DeVito completed 68.1% of his passes for 856 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks, while also rushing for 142 yards.

However, things reared their ugly head last week against the New Orleans Saints, when he was just 20-for-34 for 177 yards. Then on Christmas, he was just 9-for-16 for 55 yards before being benched.

The Giants trailed the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-3, at halftime, but the Giants fought back and had a chance to tie the game on their final play of the game. Taylor only completed 7 of his 16 passes, but for 133 yards.

Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor, #2 of the New York Giants, runs the ball during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 25, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

TRAVIS KELCE DISCUSSES 'F---ING FRUSTRATING EXPERIENCE' OF BAD LOSS, ANGRILY LAUNCHING HELMET

"I thought Ty did some good things second half of Philly, so he earned the right to start this game," Daboll said Wednesday.

DeVito joined the Giants this offseason as an undrafted free agent. He starred at Don Bosco Prep in high school, roughly a 20-minute drive from MetLife Stadium.

DeVito joked last week that the most hostile environments he had ever played in were his high school rivalry games against Bergen Catholic, but he got a rude awakening in the City of Brotherly Love.

He had become somewhat of a folk hero, embracing his Italian heritage in North Jersey and dubbing his infamous nickname from his mother's cooking, as he still lives in his childhood home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

Tommy DeVito runs on field

Tommy DeVito, #15 of the New York Giants, reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even when Taylor returned from his injury, DeVito was tabbed as the starter. However, it has become quite clear that Taylor is the better of the two, despite the exciting story.