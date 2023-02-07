Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady opens himself up to razzing from former NFL colleagues over underwear selfie

Brady dropped the underwear pic on Monday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady retirement a welcome sight for some football fans Video

Tom Brady retirement a welcome sight for some football fans

Football fans react to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady second retirement. The history-making quarterback will end his career with seven Super Bowl titles.

Tom Brady may be the greatest NFL player of all time, but it did not preclude him from being mocked on social media for his recent sultry selfie.

He kicked off his retirement with an underwear selfie to promote his Brady Brand line of underwear products. It was his first photo since he announced he was "retiring for good."

However, the brutality of the internet came for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots star.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokingly compared him to Antonio Brown, who has posted explicit content since he walked off the field and left the Buccaneers at the end of the 2021 season. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward joked Brady was gonna start and OnlyFans.

He posted a photo of himself on the corner of his bed in his Brady Brand underwear with a blue ocean over his shoulder.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, drinks water prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, drinks water prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

"Did I do it right," he wrote on Twitter, tagging former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

Brady made his retirement announcement last week in an emotional video.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

Tom Brady, #12, of the Buccaneers is all smiles before the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 23, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12, of the Buccaneers is all smiles before the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 23, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t change a thing."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.