Tom Brady trolls Ohio State over Joe Burrow transfer after QB leads Bengals to Super Bowl 2022

Tom Brady took a shot at his former college rival Ohio State on Monday while congratulating Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on his first Super Bowl appearance, telling the second-year signal-caller that leaving the Buckeyes was one of the "best decisions" he ever made.

Brady appeared on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday, a day before announcing his retirement from the NFL, where he spoke highly of Burrow, who led the Bengals to victory after overcoming an 18-point deficit in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game over the Kansas City Chiefs .

"One of the great decisions you ever made was leaving Ohio State to get out of that godforsaken place and go to LSU ," Brady told Burrow, who joined the podcast. "As a Michigan man, I could tell how smart he was when he did that. Thank God. That was one of the best decisions you ever made, Joe."

"I think it was too," Burrow said before adding, "But maybe for different reasons than you might have."

Burrow began his career at Ohio State in 2015 but after redshirting his freshman year, he spent the next two seasons as a backup. In 2018, Dwayne Haskins would be named the team’s starter, prompting Burrow’s decision to transfer to LSU.

Immediately named starter, Burrow had a standout season, helping the Tigers go 10-3, but the following year would be his best. LSU went undefeated in the regular season before routing Clemson in the championship game.

Burrow suffered an ACL tear in his rookie season but just a year later the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

"I love it. I love it. There's very few ways to display toughness from a quarterback because we don't play at the line of scrimmage, we don't block, we don't tackle. We don't have to go hit anybody, but the way that we can show our toughness is you can stand in the pocket and make throws," Brady said of Burrow’s style.

"Sometimes you get the s--- knocked out of you and you gotta get up and just go onto the next play and you don't want to ever show anyone, 'Man, he really got me good on that.' I think what I love about Joe's game is he does just that. He gets knocked down, he gets up and he's ready for the next play."