Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans
Published

Tom Brady offers words of encouragement for Titans rookie Will Levis after draft disappointment

Will Levis fell to Day 2 in the draft after rumors he would go top 3

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Will Levis was rumored to go in the top five on draft night earlier this year but fell to the second day as the entire NFL world watched and waited for the former Kentucky standout to get selected.

Tom Brady on Monday wanted to let Levis know that he had to wait too.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady at the French Open

Tom Brady watches on from the crowd alongside Jelena Djokovic during the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Casper Ruud of Norway on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In a video for Fanatics’ "The Locker Room" documentary series, the recently retired NFL legend offered words of encouragement to the Tennessee Titans rookie.

"Waiting around on draft day, it sucks," Brady says in the clip. "I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing, it’s going to make everything that happens from this point on that much sweeter."

Brady was selected No. 199 overall in the 2000 draft by the New England Patriots, and the door opened for him in Week 1 of the 2001 season thanks to a Drew Bledsoe injury. It changed the course of history in the NFL forever.

RAVENS STAR ODELL BECKHAM JR. SAYS HE IS NO LONGER EXPERIENCING PAIN IN STRUCTURALLY REPAIRED KNEE

Will Levis picture day

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Levis is now in a battle for the starting job with the Titans, going up against veteran Ryan Tannehill. ESPN reported Tannehill is the leader to get the Week 1 nod, but anything could happen now with camps and preseason on the horizon.

In 11 games last season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes. 

Levis’ career began at Penn State. In two seasons there (14 games), Levis played in a backup role and totaled 644 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Will Levis at the draft

Will Levis during Round One of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He transferred to Kentucky in 2021 and got an opportunity to be the team’s full-time starter. He threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes over 13 games.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.