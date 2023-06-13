Tom Brady offers words of encouragement for Titans rookie Will Levis after draft disappointment

Will Levis was rumored to go in the top five on draft night earlier this year but fell to the second day as the entire NFL world watched and waited for the former Kentucky standout to get selected.

Tom Brady on Monday wanted to let Levis know that he had to wait too.

In a video for Fanatics’ "The Locker Room" documentary series, the recently retired NFL legend offered words of encouragement to the Tennessee Titans rookie.

"Waiting around on draft day, it sucks," Brady says in the clip. "I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing, it’s going to make everything that happens from this point on that much sweeter."

Brady was selected No. 199 overall in the 2000 draft by the New England Patriots, and the door opened for him in Week 1 of the 2001 season thanks to a Drew Bledsoe injury. It changed the course of history in the NFL forever.

Levis is now in a battle for the starting job with the Titans, going up against veteran Ryan Tannehill. ESPN reported Tannehill is the leader to get the Week 1 nod, but anything could happen now with camps and preseason on the horizon.

In 11 games last season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes.

Levis’ career began at Penn State. In two seasons there (14 games), Levis played in a backup role and totaled 644 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He transferred to Kentucky in 2021 and got an opportunity to be the team’s full-time starter. He threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes over 13 games.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.