Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. says he is no longer experiencing pain in structurally repaired knee

Beckham scored a touchdown in the 2022 Super Bowl before exiting with an injury

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Ravens players will attend mandatory minicamp this week. 

For the first time since suffering a devastating ACL injury in the 2022 Super Bowl, star wide receiver Odell Beckham is expected to be on an NFL practice field during the team’s offseason program.

Despite flirting with a couple of teams last season, Beckham ended up sitting it out the entire year and continued to rehab his injured knee. In April, the 30-year-old signed with the Ravens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Odell Beckham Jr. at a Baltimore Ravens press conference

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media at his introduction press conference at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md., April 13, 2023. (Reggie Hildred/USA Today Sports)

On Tuesday, Beckham told reporters he is feeling confident about the progress with his knee. 

But the three-time Pro Bowl stopped short of placing a percentage on his health status.

RAVENS' ODELL BECKHAM JR. AVOIDS CHARGES AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT AT NIGHTCLUB, PROSECUTORS SAY

"It feels good to be able to get out of bed and not feel pain," Beckham said at his press conference.

"It feels good to feel like if I needed to take off running right now, I could take off running. It’s been a long journey this time around, and it was its own process, so I just had to take that for what it was."

Odell Beckham with the Baltimore Ravens

Recently signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., center, stands with head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager Eric DeCosta during a news conference at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Md., April 13, 2023.  (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Beckham would be a "full go."

"He’s going to be full go in terms of health and all that, but I also expect us to ramp up a lot of our guys," Harbaugh said.

Beckham noted he was not certain how much action he would see during the mandatory minicamp.

"I don’t have a set play amount or a number that’s in my head," Beckham said. "I think it’s just, you come here you be a pro, you get your reps, get your work, you talk. You don’t always have to build chemistry, so to say, by taking reps. It could be a communication thing — how do you see it? And then, like I said, we’ll have a whole offseason — or after this camp breaks — to really get it going."

Odell Beckham Jr in Florida

Odell Beckham Jr. during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat at FTX Arena Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A few weeks after Beckham inked a deal with Baltimore, 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson agreed to the terms of a massive contract extension. Beckham is expected to spend time catching passes from Jackson this summer to keep building chemistry ahead of the start of training camp.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham seems to be focused on getting a grasp on the Ravens' playbook and having some fun.

"I think just coming here with the mindset that we’re all professionals and just [want to] get back to having fun," Beckham said. "Learn the playbook. There’s still a lot of things to do. So, I think the focus is just have fun, stay locked in, be a pro."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.