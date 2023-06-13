Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. says he is no longer experiencing pain in structurally repaired knee

Baltimore Ravens players will attend mandatory minicamp this week.

For the first time since suffering a devastating ACL injury in the 2022 Super Bowl, star wide receiver Odell Beckham is expected to be on an NFL practice field during the team’s offseason program.

Despite flirting with a couple of teams last season, Beckham ended up sitting it out the entire year and continued to rehab his injured knee. In April, the 30-year-old signed with the Ravens.

On Tuesday, Beckham told reporters he is feeling confident about the progress with his knee.

But the three-time Pro Bowl stopped short of placing a percentage on his health status.

"It feels good to be able to get out of bed and not feel pain," Beckham said at his press conference.

"It feels good to feel like if I needed to take off running right now, I could take off running. It’s been a long journey this time around, and it was its own process, so I just had to take that for what it was."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Beckham would be a "full go."

"He’s going to be full go in terms of health and all that, but I also expect us to ramp up a lot of our guys," Harbaugh said.

Beckham noted he was not certain how much action he would see during the mandatory minicamp.

"I don’t have a set play amount or a number that’s in my head," Beckham said. "I think it’s just, you come here you be a pro, you get your reps, get your work, you talk. You don’t always have to build chemistry, so to say, by taking reps. It could be a communication thing — how do you see it? And then, like I said, we’ll have a whole offseason — or after this camp breaks — to really get it going."

A few weeks after Beckham inked a deal with Baltimore, 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson agreed to the terms of a massive contract extension. Beckham is expected to spend time catching passes from Jackson this summer to keep building chemistry ahead of the start of training camp.

Beckham seems to be focused on getting a grasp on the Ravens' playbook and having some fun.

"I think just coming here with the mindset that we’re all professionals and just [want to] get back to having fun," Beckham said. "Learn the playbook. There’s still a lot of things to do. So, I think the focus is just have fun, stay locked in, be a pro."