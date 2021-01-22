Tom Brady is 'natural-born winner, leader,' Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans says

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a win away from being back in the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history -- and Tom Brady has a lot to do with it.

Mike Evans, who was among Brady’s top targets this season, recognized the impact Brady has made on the team and how he helped them to their first playoff appearance as a franchise in 13 years.

"He’s the greatest player to ever play the game," Evans told reporters Wednesday. "You add him on any roster, and I’m sure the outcome would be somewhat like this. He always gets his team to the playoffs. He’s a winner. He’s a natural-born winner, leader, all that. At this point in his career, he’s just playing chess, and we’re definitely very happy he’s on our side."

The veteran wide receiver said it meant a lot that he was in the NFC Championship and only one win away from potentially playing in a Super Bowl.

"That's what we play for. I know we're professionals and we get paid, but the money can only go so far. You can make so much money, but winning, playing through injuries, being hurt and having the opportunity to play for a championship -- it means the world," he said.

In his seventh season with Tampa Bay, Evans recorded 70 catches for 1,006 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. He’s recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards in each year since the Buccaneers drafted him in 2014.

He said it was a bit extra special to make it this far with players he’s been teammates with since he’s been with the Buccaneers.

"It's awesome. A lot of guys, we've been losing for a long time," he said. "We didn't take the easy road out -- guys didn't demand trades. I know people's situations are different, but for guys like me, Lavonte [David], Will Gholston, Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith, Cam Brate and all those other guys who have been here for over four [or] five years – nine years for Lavonte – it means a lot. We've been here [and] we saw some bad days. We're happy to be in the position we are now."