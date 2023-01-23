Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady gives expletive-laden response to question about future

Brady appeared on 'Let's Go!' podcast

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady made it very clear he’s still undecided when it comes to his playing future.

Brady was asked on the "Let’s Go!" podcast whether he had a timeline on when he was going to make a decision about next season. Multiple reports have indicated that if Brady chooses to play one more season in the league, it won’t be for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"If I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would’ve already f---ing done it," he told sportscaster Jim Gray. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Brady then added, "I appreciate you asking. Thank you."

The clock started for Brady last week when the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys at home in the NFC wild-card round. 

The 45-year-old quarterback has a few options on the table. He could play another season for the Buccaneers (or another team); he could walk away from the game completely and ride into the sunset; or he could join the FOX broadcast booth, which he intends to do once he is finished with football completely.

Brady said in the post-game press conference on Jan. 16 that he would take some time to decide on his future.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the huddle against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

"I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep as soon as I can tonight," Brady said. "There’s been a lot of focus on this game. Just one day at a time."

TRADE INVOLVING PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS WOULD BE WORTH AN 'ASTRONOMICAL AMOUNT': REPORT

There are reportedly several teams interested in Brady’s services for the 2023 season despite him turning 46 years old. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained earlier this month the potential options Brady has.

"Tom Brady is a free agent after this season. He will be 46 years old, and I would say there’s a chance he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that," Rapoport said.

The NFL insider added that Brady could very well find a new landing spot if Tampa Bay isn’t in his future.

"Among the teams that would consider Brady, a couple of them who considered Brady the last time," he said. "The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions there. The 49ers, if they do not decide to rock with Brock Purdy – he’s certainly stating his case. And the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends, including Josh McDaniels."

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.

There’s still a lot to be decided for Tampa Bay.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.