Tom Brady's future comes with question marks, but one NFL broadcaster believes he will play here in 2020

Tom Brady didn’t do much to quiet the speculation about his future with the New England Patriots, let alone the NFL as a whole, after his loss to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs on Saturday.

While the debate over his 2020 plans rages, NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth chimed in on where he thinks Brady is going to play in 2020. Al Michaels asked Collinsworth about Brady’s future in the closing minutes of their broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“All it would be for me is a guess, and I don't like to guess without a little insider information, but let's just say there are a few teams out there that would love a little extra help in selling tickets,” Collinsworth said. “And we've seen Peyton Manning, at the end of his career, make a move and win a Super Bowl. And I know the Joe Namath stories, and I know the Joe Montana stories and I know all those things.

“I'm just telling you, I know there are people who think Tom Brady's finished. I did not see that this year. I think he plays again. I think he plays well.”

Michaels then asked Collinsworth whether he believes Brady will play for the Patriots.

“I don’t,” Collinsworth said. “If I had to guess, how about a wild guess? How about the Chargers. ... I'm just saying, if there was one franchise that could use him the most, if [Philip] Rivers goes, never know.”

Brady to the Chargers makes sense on the surface. The Chargers are looking to draw more fans into their new stadium than they did at Dignity Health Sports Park the last few seasons after they moved to San Diego. According to CBS Sports, Brady has also become "more engrossed with Hollywood, with a second career looming perhaps in large-scale productions." Brady did make an appearance in the Netflix show "Living with Yourself," which ended up causing more drama for him off the field.

Brady told reporters in his postgame press conference Saturday that he has no plans to retire, but admitted that he doesn’t exactly know what the future holds for him, according to ESPN. He said retirement was “pretty unlikely.”

Brady’s contract with the Patriots expires in March. He told Peter King in his Football Morning In America column he plans to explore whatever opportunities come his way.

“’l'll explore those opportunities whenever they are,” he said. “If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”