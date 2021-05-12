Tom Brady's journey to eighth Super Bowl title starts with Cowboys

Tom Brady will start his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title later this year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers will be looking to be the first NFL to win back-to-back championships since the Brady-led New England Patriots accomplished the feat during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, and will be aired on NBC.

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking season in which the team saw Dak Prescott lost for the season due to a horrific ankle injury. The team was still in contention for the NFC East title for most of the year but fell short as the Washington Football Team took the reins.

The schedule for the first week of the NFL season started to trickle out Wednesday hours before the full schedule release at 8 p.m. ET.

Jimmy Johnson, the legendary NFL head coach and FOX broadcaster, appeared on "Fox & Friends" to reveal the Week 1 slate of game that will appear on the network this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks will play the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.

The Denver Broncos will take on the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET and the nationally televised game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Other games were revealed as well.

It will be the start of an 18-week season, with each team playing 17 games for the first time in league history.

The full NFL schedule release will be aired at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network and FS1.