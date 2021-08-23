Tom Brady disavows today's work ethic: 'It’s not how to live a joyful life'

Tom Brady has some advice on how to be successful: Stop blaming everyone else.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke to NFL writer Peter King for his latest edition of "Football Morning in America" on Monday and took issue with those throwing up their hands and blaming everyone and everything when things don’t go their way.

"Life is about always changing and adapting to different things. Today, the world wants to blame, and shame, and guilt, and fear everything all the time," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar told King. "We would never teach our kids that, you know? We would never say, ‘This is how you’re gonna get through life the best — you’re gonna blame everyone when things don’t go right.’ Or, ‘I always get it my way but you should never get it your way.’ It’s not how to live a joyful life.

"For me ... I love playing football. [Bucs offensive coordinator] Byron Leftwich said something really good the other day: It’s a very simple game that’s so hard to execute. It’s a totally imperfect game that you’re trying to do as perfectly as possible. Every day I come out trying to do it. I’m hoping this is my best year."

Brady called the sport the "ultimate blame game."

"General managers, head coaches, players, quarterbacks, receivers, defense, offense. It’s so easy to blame someone else. It’s so hard to say, ‘I didn’t get the job done and we collectively didn’t get the job done.’ That’s the best part about team sports. I picked a team where everybody’s like, ‘Hey, we gotta get better.’ It’s not, 'I got all the answers. You guys just all screwed it up except me.’ Exact opposite way to play the game. You know? You gotta play it together," he said.

"If you’re doing what you love doing and you’re with people you love doing it with, it’s all good. You can go to the Bahamas and play golf with the worst threesome of all time and you’re gonna have a horrible time. Or you can go to the local muni with your three best friends and have the best time. I love the guys I’m working with. This is nothing about New England. I love New England. I love the players. I love the coaches. It was magical."

Brady seemingly had his best year in 2020, which ended with a Super Bowl victory. But he had to work for it.

The Buccaneers quarterback got the team into playoff contention with a wild card berth. The team needed to win three road games to have the chance to be the first NFL team to host a Super Bowl – mission complete.

Brady had 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. It was his most passing yards and touchdowns since 2015. He had more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson and more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Brady, who had a helping hand in bringing the entire Super Bowl team back for 2021, will be looking for ring No. 8 in 2021.