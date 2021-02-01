Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LV
Published

Tom Brady has taken more than 200 teammates to the Super Bowl, including 3 Hall of Famers

Brady's dominance may never be overshadowed

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 7 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady has lined up next to 218 teammates on the biggest stage in sports, including at least three players who have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The number will grow by more than 40 when the Buccaneers take Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

His Buccaneers teammates are in good company. Of the 218 who have been next to Brady on the Super Bowl sod, 164 left with Super Bowl rings. Brady won his first Super Bowl in the 2001 season when the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in one of the bigger upsets in the game’s history.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Hall of Famers Ty Law, Junior Seau and Randy Moss have been on Super Bowl teams with Brady. Only Law was able to get a ring out of it. Richard Seymour is a Hall of Fame finalist on this year’s ballot with players like Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri and Darrelle Revis sure to be called to Canton soon enough.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law (24) celebrates with teammate Lawyer Milloy after Law's interception of a pass by St. Louis Rams' Kurt Warner for a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl 36 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Jason Pierre-Paul, who is set to appear in Super Bowl LV alongside Brady this year, was on the New York Giants’ team that beat the Patriots the second time in the Super Bowl during the 2011 season. Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount have both won with Brady and beaten the quarterback.

Brady will have a chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring with a victory over the Chiefs.

