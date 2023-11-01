Toledo Rockets fans brave the cold for dunk tank celebration

The Toledo Rockets scored four touchdowns in the team’s 31-13 victory over the Buffalo Bulls Tuesday night to remain undefeated in the Mid-American Conference.

Most Rockets fans celebrated the scores, and some were subjected to a cold touchdown celebration on a snowy surface with temps dropping into the mid-20s.

It's a tradition for fans to go into a dunk tank when Toledo scores a touchdown, and fans were seen doing that Tuesday night in icy conditions.

"That looks like fun and all but a sure way to get strep throat," ESPN broadcaster Clay Matvick said.

Sideline reporter Dawn Davenport explained that Toledo usually has the same fan designated for the dunk tank for an entire quarter, but fans were "being careful" due to the weather, according to The Comeback.

Toledo braved the elements for the win.

The Rockets got started with a Jacquez Stuart 97-yard kick return for a touchdown, and running back Peny Boone ran for 125 yards, including a 71-yard score.

Toledo improved to 8-1 on the year and 5-0 against Mid-American Conference opponents. The Rockets, with the win, became bowl eligible for the 14th consecutive season, the eighth-longest streak in FBS and the second longest among "Group of Five" schools.

Buffalo fell to 3-6 and 3-2 in MAC play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.