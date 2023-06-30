Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans running back arrested after alleged strangulation

Hassan Haskins was released on $10,000 bail

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30

Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday on an aggravated assault charge.

The Tennessee Titans running back was booked into Davidson County in Nashville Thursday after allegedly strangling someone.

ESPN reports he posted $10,000 bond and was released.

Hassan Haskins

Hassan Haskins of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during a 17-14 loss at SoFi Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

He is slated to appear in court July 10.

Haskins was a fourth-round selection in 2022 by the Titans out of the University of Michigan, where he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Hassan Haskins returning punt

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins returns a punt during a game against the Houston Texans Oct. 30, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.  (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His senior year he rushed for 1,327 yards on 270 carries (4.9 yards per carry) while finding the end zone 20 times, five of them against Ohio State.

Haskins played in 15 games last season and carried the ball just 25 times.

Hassan Haskins running the ball

Hassan Haskins of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He played 60% of the Titans' special teams snaps, returning 19 kicks for 414 yards.