Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars offensive lineman suspended 4 games for performance-enhancing drugs

Cam Robinson has started every game he's played in the NFL

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL isn't finished handing out suspensions as training camp inches closer.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson has been suspended four games for allegedly violating the team's performance-enhancing drug policy.

ESPN reports the suspension costs Robinson $3.55 million in base salary and voids the remaining $16 million initially guaranteed to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cam Robinson blocking

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson during a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Dec. 4, 2022. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Robinson was guaranteed $33 million at the time he signed his three-year, $54 million deal last year, which included a $15 million signing bonus, a $2 million salary for the 2022 season and a $16 million salary for the 2023 season, the last of which he has forfeited.

Robinson has been a starter since entering the league out of Alabama in 2017, playing in 75 games.

Trevor Lawrence and Cam Robinson celebrate

Trevor Lawrence (16) and Cam Robinson (74) of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Jaguars are the favorites to repeat as AFC South champions now that Trevor Lawrence will have another weapon on the outside in receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley missed the 2022 season while serving a suspension for gambling.

'NO RIP CURRENTS' INVOLVED IN RYAN MALLETT'S DROWNING AT DESTIN BEACH, OFFICIALS SAY

Robinson was the 34th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft  — the second pick of the second round — by Jacksonville. He was the third offensive lineman taken behind Garrett Bolles (20th to Denver) and Ryan Ramczyk (32nd to New Orleans).

Cam Robinson against Detroit

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) during a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Dec. 4, 2022. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars may have their bases covered already, though. They selected Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison in the first round of the 2023 draft. Harrison, named to the All-Big 12 first team, will get a shot to play meaningful snaps right away.