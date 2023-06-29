Jaguars offensive lineman suspended 4 games for performance-enhancing drugs

The NFL isn't finished handing out suspensions as training camp inches closer.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson has been suspended four games for allegedly violating the team's performance-enhancing drug policy.

ESPN reports the suspension costs Robinson $3.55 million in base salary and voids the remaining $16 million initially guaranteed to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Spotrac, Robinson was guaranteed $33 million at the time he signed his three-year, $54 million deal last year, which included a $15 million signing bonus, a $2 million salary for the 2022 season and a $16 million salary for the 2023 season, the last of which he has forfeited.

Robinson has been a starter since entering the league out of Alabama in 2017, playing in 75 games.

The Jaguars are the favorites to repeat as AFC South champions now that Trevor Lawrence will have another weapon on the outside in receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley missed the 2022 season while serving a suspension for gambling.

'NO RIP CURRENTS' INVOLVED IN RYAN MALLETT'S DROWNING AT DESTIN BEACH, OFFICIALS SAY

Robinson was the 34th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft — the second pick of the second round — by Jacksonville. He was the third offensive lineman taken behind Garrett Bolles (20th to Denver) and Ryan Ramczyk (32nd to New Orleans).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars may have their bases covered already, though. They selected Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison in the first round of the 2023 draft. Harrison, named to the All-Big 12 first team, will get a shot to play meaningful snaps right away.