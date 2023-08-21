Titans rookie Will Levis dishes on mayonnaise obsession

Will Levis was the talk of the NFL world leading up to the draft, and it wasn’t necessarily for his career at Kentucky or what he did at the scouting combine – it was for something he did off the field.

Levis went viral for the extra addition he threw into his coffee. It wasn’t an absurd amount of creamer or sugar – it was a little splash of mayonnaise.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback signed a lifetime contract with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise – the first kind of deal in the company’s history. Levis dished to Fox News Digital about why he fell in love with the condiment in the first place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think my palette maybe developed a little earlier than most, and so I was definitely dipping all my nuggets and everything in ketchup. But I started putting mayonnaise on my sandwich like when I was pretty young, all my deli sandwiches, like turkey, cheese, mayo," he said.

"I remember going to lunch and having one of those every single day in elementary school. But yeah, I don’t know, probably just my parents who forced me to eat what they wanted me to eat, and I ended up just liking it."

Levis was ridiculed about putting the dab of mayonnaise into his coffee, but he explained that he’s tried – sometimes successfully – to get others to at least give the condiment a try.

"I think it’s obviously because of just going viral for putting it in coffee and trying it that way," Levis told Fox News Digital. "People have brought that up to me and then said like, ‘How could you?’ and things like that. I’ve made an effort from time to time to try to sway people’s opinions on mayonnaise if they have a strong negative one. And I’ve succeeded in that, I think, a few times.

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK PRAISES 'IMPRESSIVE' TAYLOR SWIFT FOR RAIN-SOAKED PERFORMANCE

"Getting people to believe they like mayonnaise when they didn’t even know they liked mayonnaise or just putting people on in general. It’s a great condiment, and it’s a very versatile condiment, and it’s probably my favorite condiment."

Levis added that the partnership was something that just made sense to him.

"I think truly just how organic the deal is in terms that I really only used Hellmann’s my entire life," he added. "It’s been stocked in my fridge since I was a little kid since I can remember. And it’s been a staple in my diet for as long as I can remember. It just makes sense. I wasn’t going to do it unless it was with, you know, I don’t really do any deal unless it makes sense, and this makes all the sense in the world."

Levis is vying for the Titans’ starting quarterback spot. He’s in competition with veteran Ryan Tannehill and second-year quarterback Malk Willis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far this preseason, Levis has 85 passing yards and an interception. He’s 9-for-14.