Browns coach draws fury as Shedeur Sanders sits during crucial 2-point try

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski drew the ire of fans on Sunday as the team lost 31-29 to the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders brought the team to within two points after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland, rightfully, decided to try a 2-point conversion to tie the game. But the team decided to go with a wildcat formation for the attempt instead of keeping Sanders in the game.

Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins took the snap in the shotgun and ran to his right. He was supposed to flip the ball to wide receiver Gage Larvadain. But he ran right past him and only stopped when it was too late. Judkins’ last-ditch effort to throw the ball across the field was for naught.

Tennessee held on to win the game.

NFL fans on social media tore into Stefanski for the play-call with the game on the line.

Sanders had an impressive showing in the loss. He was 23-of-42 with 364 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. A key interception by Sanders in the third quarter led to a Titans touchdown on Tennessee’s next drive.

Sanders’ touchdown passes came on terrific throws from the former Colorado standout. He hit Jerry Jeudy for a 60-yard touchdown and threaded the needle for a David Njoku touchdown pass.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward was 14-of-27 with 117 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The team was buoyed by running back Tony Pollard, who ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee improved to 2-11 on the year. Cleveland fell to 3-10. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention.