Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans lean on Derrick Henry as they aim for fourth straight playoff berth

Titans sent WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6)

New faces: WR Robert Woods, WR Treylon Burks, WR Kyle Philips, TE Austin Hooper, TE Chig Okonkwo, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, CB Roger McCreary, QB Malik Willis, RB Hassan Haskins, DE DeMarcus Walker, ILB Chance Campbell and Jack Gibbens and passing game coordinator Tim Kelly,

Key losses: WR A.J. Brown, LG Rodger Saffold, RT David Quessenberry, CB Janoris Jenkins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan, left, talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan, left, talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Strengths: The Titans return 10 of 11 starters from a defense that ranked sixth in scoring last season and tied for ninth in sacks with 43. They were the only NFL team with three players with at least eight sacks apiece, and Harold Landry, Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons all are back. Plus, OLB Bud Dupree finally has recovered from the ACL injury that slowed him in 2021.

Weaknesses: Ryan Tannehill was sacked 47 times last season, second most in the NFL, and the Titans are replacing Saffold at LG and will have a new RT possibly in rookie Petit-Frere, a third-round pick out of Ohio State. Tannehill's favorite target since becoming the Titans' starter in October 2019 now is in Philadelphia with Brown traded during the NFL draft.

TITANS' RYAN TANNEHILL REACTS TO LOSING AJ BROWN: ‘IT HURTS’

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) is congratulated after catching a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) is congratulated after catching a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Camp Development: The longest-tenured player on the roster is fighting for his job. Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern is working to hold off rookie Ryan Stonehouse who has consistent hangtime close to 5 seconds on each of his punts. Philips also has earned a roster spot as a fifth-round pick out of UCLA with his consistent route-running and skill at punt returner.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Hooper. The former two-time Pro Bowl tight end has built a quick chemistry with Tannehill and gives the Titans the true No. 1 tight end they lacked last season.

FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stretches during NFL football training camp July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL essentially is back to normal going into its third season dealing with COVID-19. All the protocols devised and tweaked by the league and the NFL Players Association that all 32 teams followed through 2020 and 2021 were suspended last March, with the NFL citing trends showing the spread of the coronavirus declining.

FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stretches during NFL football training camp July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL essentially is back to normal going into its third season dealing with COVID-19. All the protocols devised and tweaked by the league and the NFL Players Association that all 32 teams followed through 2020 and 2021 were suspended last March, with the NFL citing trends showing the spread of the coronavirus declining. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 35-1. Over/under wins: 9 1/2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Expectations: The Titans have put together the second-longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons at six, trailing only Kansas City's nine straight seasons. They also have won back-to-back AFC South titles reaching the playoffs the past three seasons. The Titans earned the AFC's No. 1 seed with the franchise's best record since 2008 despite using an NFL-record 91 players because of injuries, the most ever in a non-strike season. Winning a third straight division title is the goal for the chance to make up for losing a divisional game on their own field last January. The health of Derrick Henry's surgically repaired right foot will determine how long this current window stays open.