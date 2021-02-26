Timberwolves' Malik Beasley suspended 12 games after pleading guilty to gun threat

The NBA suspended Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley for 12 games on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for pointing a rifle at a family near his home last year.

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person, in violation of the law of the State of Minnesota, the NBA announced today. The incident occurred on Sept. 26, 2020," the league said.

Beasley’s suspension starts Saturday.

In the incident, Beasley approached a couple and their 13-year-old child who were on a house-hunting tour in the fall and pointed a rifle at them and told them to leave. Police searched Beasley’s home and found weapons and marijuana. The drug charge was dropped as part of Beasley’s December plea deal.

He was sentenced to 120 days in jail. But the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said he can serve his stay in the workhouse after the NBA season with a tentative report date set for May 26. He could even be released on electronic home-monitoring for the duration of the sentence depending on COVID-19 restrictions in place in the state.

Beasley apologized for his actions after his sentencing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.