Timberwolves' Chris Finch suffers torn patellar tendon in knee after collision with player

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch left Phoenix Sunday night with a bit more than he bargained for.

The Timberwolves notched a playoff series sweep over the Suns and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Minnesota won the game 122-116.

Finch ruptured his patellar tendon in his right knee when he collided with guard Mike Conley Jr. in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the floor and left the arena on a cart. Conley said he did not see Finch until the last moment he tried to hold him up following the collision.

"I told him to sit his a-- down — he shouldn't be standing up like that late in the game," Conley joked. "He's in the way. But prayers up for him, I'm sure he'll be fine."

Minnesota assistant coach Micah Nori said Finch was in "good spirits."

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 40 points with nine points and six assists to eliminate the Suns from the postseason. His highlight reel included a tomahawk slam over Kevin Durant.

"So impressed with Ant," Durant said afterward. "My favorite player to watch. Just grown up so much since he came into the league. His love for the game shines bright. That's one of the reasons I like him the most, because he just loves basketball, he's grateful to be in this position, and he's taken advantage of every opportunity he's gotten.

"I love everything about Ant. Everything."

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He expressed his excitement for the future.

"I couldn’t be happier," Towns said. "Playing with my man on my right just makes it more special. To be able to do it with someone I have so much admiration for, so much respect for.

"The future’s so bright for him, I’ve got to put my sunglasses on."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.