Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Timbers beat Rapids on late goal to reach MLS West final

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Larrys Mabiala scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Western Conference final.

Portland will face the winner of the game Sunday between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake.

Yimmi Chara's corner kick was deflected high into the air and Cristhian Paredes headed it into the 6-yard box for Mabiala to knock home. Mabiala hadn't scored all season before connecting in consecutive playoff games.

Portland star playmaker Sebastian Blanco left early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. As he tried to run to a forward pass, Blanco went to the ground, grabbed the back of his taped left leg and immediately signaled for a substitution.

Portland will be without Dairon Asprilla for the conference final after he received a straight red card for violent conduct in second-half stoppage time.