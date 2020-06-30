Tim Tebow could be added to Mets' player pool ahead of training camp, GM says

The New York Mets is considering adding Tim Tebow to its 60-man player pool for training camp, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday.

He told reporters during a conference call that the team is still determining who will make the last 10 spots, according to Syracuse.com.

“We do still have 10 spots that we haven’t made final determinations on, who we will be bringing. He was in camp with us early on in camp last spring. He was sent out to minor league camp a couple weeks into it,” Van Wagenen said of Tebow.

“But he, like many of the other players that were in spring training for us, will be in consideration to bring back. But we haven’t made those final decisions.”

The players who the Mets put into the pool will be eligible to attend their abbreviated training camp and will be available for use throughout the 60-game season.

Tebow hit a home run during spring training, but then the coronavirus pandemic shut things down across the sports world.

Tebow is trying to make the major league roster for the first time in his career. His last few seasons in the organization have ended because of an injury. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has reiterated his desire to play baseball and to continue his path to The Show.

In four seasons with the Mets, Tebow has hit .222 with 18 home runs and a .631 OPS.