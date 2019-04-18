Tim Anderson's home run and bat flip lead to kerfuffle between White Sox, Royals

Is it "let the kids play" or not?

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson's exuberant bat flip after mashing a home run ultimately led to a brawl Wednesday -- and the continuing of a neverending debate over what's "fun" and what's "showing someone up."

Anderson showed off his power when he clobbered a home run off Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller in the fourth inning, but Anderson’s subsequent bat flip didn’t sit well with Keller. When Anderson got up to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, Keller hit Anderson with a pitch and tempers flared.

NEW YORK METS' NOAH SYNDERGAARD UNDER FIRE AFTER VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW HIM RUBBING FINGERS ON GLOVE

Both benches cleared and Anderson and Keller were ultimately ejected.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum got into a shoving match on the side of the hubbub and were both ejected as well.

The Royals won the game, 4-3, in extra innings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams squared off over an Anderson home run last April as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.