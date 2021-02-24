Tigers Woods incredible sand art tribute designed at St. Andrews following car crash

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all-time. And after his horrific car accident on Tuesday, one of the greatest golf courses in the world decided to pay homage to him.

At the Old Course at St. Andrews, sand art specialist Robert Lloyd Ogle III put together an incredible design of Woods’ logo with "thoughts and prayers" written underneath it.

Sports fans all over the world showed their support for Woods, who suffered "multiple leg injuries" after being involved in a "single-vehicle roll-over" collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles at around 7:12 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

A statement was posted on Woods’ official Twitter account early Wednesday. It included a quote from Dr. Anish Mahajan, who is the chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He said that Woods is recovering from a long surgical procedure to repair "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," Mahajan explained. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins."

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," he explained.

The statement included appreciation for the doctors and hospital staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department.

"There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family," the statement concluded.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.