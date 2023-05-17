Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers
Published

Tigers prospect has massive night, accomplishes unique feat while hitting for cycle

Colt Keith of Double-A Erie SeaWolves does something no MLB player has done

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Detroit Tigers may be three games under .500, but they have a Double-A prospect who is showing serious promise. 

Colt Keith of the Double-A Erie SeaWolves had himself a game on Tuesday, hitting for the cycle while going 6-for-6 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Colt Keith poses for a photo

Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during the Detroit Tigers photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. (Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Keith, the No. 2 prospect in the Tigers organization, completed the cycle by the seventh inning, adding a single in the eighth as Erie beat the Harrisburg Senators, 18-8.

No Major League Baseball player has accomplished the cycle with six hits and two home runs, according to MLB.com. 

"I think it’s got to be No. 1," Keith said of where the night ranks in his career. "I’ve done it in the past when I was younger, but it’s a way bigger deal to do it against Double-A pitching. Some guys are knocking on the door, we’re playing a lot of prospects and a lot of good arms."

Colt Keith throws to first base

Colt Keith of the Salt River Rafters throws to first base during a game against the Surprise Saguaros at Surprise Stadium on November 4, 2022, in Surprise, Arizona. (Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Four MLB players have hit for the cycle with six hits, with Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich the last to do it in 2018.

In the first inning, Keith launched a two-run home run and cleared the bases on a three-run triple. 

Keith doubled in the fifth and singled in the seventh to complete the cycle.

Colt Keith rounds the bases for the Salt River Rafters

Colt Keith of the Salt River Rafters runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against the Surprise Saguaros at Surprise Stadium on November 4, 2022, in Surprise, Arizona. (Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The third baseman credits his career night to a recent adjustment he made to his swing after watching some tape.

"I’ve always battled keeping my back hip back and not letting myself drift towards the pitcher," Keith said. "There was something else that I noticed last week, it was kind of a big breakthrough watching some video. Whenever I’m doing well, I'm seeing pitches, I’m seeing spin, I’m taking balls, I’m hitting strikes, I’m pretty much always standing straight up."

Keith was selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.