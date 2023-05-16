Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani reaches historic feat last accomplished in 1964

Ohtani was a double away from hitting for the cycle

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shohei Ohtani is making history nearly every time he steps on the diamond. 

Against the Houston Astros last Tuesday, Ohtani surpassed Babe Ruth’s career pitching strikeout total and now owns the record for the most pitching strikeouts by a player who has also hit at least 100 home runs. 

Shohei Ohtani pitches against Baltimore

Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Angels, pitches in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2023 in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Monday, Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times in a game as the Angels defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 9-5. 

"I'm sure all those records come because the sample size is so small, so I don't really look too deeply into it," Ohtani said through a translator.

CUBS' CODY BELLINGER MAKES INCREDIBLE LEAPING CATCH TO ROB HOME RUN, APPEARS TO TWEAK ANKLE

Ohtani had four hits and a walk at the plate, including a monster three-run home run in the fourth inning. 

Ohtani’s performance at the plate made up for his sub-par outing on the mound, as the Japanese star allowed five earned runs in seven innings. 

Due to his heroics as a hitter, Ohtani got the win, moving to 5-1 on the season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani prepares to bat

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Angels, prepares to bat during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2023 in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The last pitcher to reach base five times in a single game was Mel Stottlemyre of the New York Yankees on Sept. 26, 1964. 

Ohtani had a shot in the ninth inning at becoming the first pitcher to hit for the cycle, but failed to double, instead getting a single after Mike Trout earned a two-out walk. 

"I was definitely happy to see that walk give me a shot for the cycle," Ohtani said. "But I failed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Angels, runs to third base after hitting a triple during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2023 in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ohtani is hitting .303 with nine home runs and 29 RBI’s on the season. 

"He’s a once-in-a-generation player. Once in a lifetime, really," Orioles infielder Adam Frazier said. "Special guy, and I’m glad to say I can compete against him, because it’s fun. He brings out the best in everyone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.