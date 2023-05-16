Angels’ Shohei Ohtani reaches historic feat last accomplished in 1964

Shohei Ohtani is making history nearly every time he steps on the diamond.

Against the Houston Astros last Tuesday, Ohtani surpassed Babe Ruth’s career pitching strikeout total and now owns the record for the most pitching strikeouts by a player who has also hit at least 100 home runs.

On Monday, Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times in a game as the Angels defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 9-5.

"I'm sure all those records come because the sample size is so small, so I don't really look too deeply into it," Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani had four hits and a walk at the plate, including a monster three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Ohtani’s performance at the plate made up for his sub-par outing on the mound, as the Japanese star allowed five earned runs in seven innings.

Due to his heroics as a hitter, Ohtani got the win, moving to 5-1 on the season.

The last pitcher to reach base five times in a single game was Mel Stottlemyre of the New York Yankees on Sept. 26, 1964.

Ohtani had a shot in the ninth inning at becoming the first pitcher to hit for the cycle, but failed to double, instead getting a single after Mike Trout earned a two-out walk.

"I was definitely happy to see that walk give me a shot for the cycle," Ohtani said. "But I failed."

Ohtani is hitting .303 with nine home runs and 29 RBI’s on the season.

"He’s a once-in-a-generation player. Once in a lifetime, really," Orioles infielder Adam Frazier said. "Special guy, and I’m glad to say I can compete against him, because it’s fun. He brings out the best in everyone."

