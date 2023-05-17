Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays pitcher on Aaron Judge controversy: 'I was kind of tipping the pitch'

Judge and the Yankees were accused of illegal sign-stealing by fans

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The cheating allegations the New York Yankees faced over the course of the week seemed to be completely nixed as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson admitted he was tipping pitches during a game.

The tiff started Monday night when Blue Jays broadcasters wondered why Aaron Judge was glancing over toward his bench before a pitch. In the same sequence, he hit his second home run of the night. The Blue Jays cried foul and fans were quick to point fingers at the Yankees, alleging illegal sign-stealing.

Jay Jackson throws a pitch

Blue Jays relief pitcher Jay Jackson pitches against the New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks in Toronto. (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Jackson told The Athletic on Tuesday night he was tipping his pitches. Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman was able to see Jackson’s grip from his position, The Athletic reported, citing Blue Jays sources. Judge appeared to be eyeing Chapman, who relayed the tell through signals.

"From what I was told, I was kind of tipping the pitch," Jackson told the outlet. "It was (less) my grip when I was coming behind my ear. It was the time it was taking me from my set position, from my glove coming from my head to my hip. On fastballs, I was kind of doing it quicker than on sliders. They were kind of picking up on it."

Not to mention, Jackson threw six straight sliders to Judge before the 2022 American League MVP, who set an AL record for most home runs in a season, hit the home run.

YANKEES, BLUE JAYS COACHES GET INTO PETTY WAR OF WORDS FOLLOWING SIGN-STEALING DRAMA

Aaron Judge slaps hands

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023, in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Blue Jays manager John Schneider alluded to Yankees base coaches being out of position before Tuesday’s game. Both teams attempted some gamesmanship with the base coaches during the matchup.

Judge and Yankees manager Aaron Boone both downplayed the issue as well.

"I don't see why it's a story to be honest," Judge told reporters, via the New York Daily News.

"If their broadcasters want to make a deal about it, they can say anything they want," he continued, adding that he had "choice words" for what Dan Schulman and Buck Martinez said but opted not to mention them.

"I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do."

Boone added: "Nothing that went on last night was against the rules."

Aaron Judge walks off the field

New York Yankees Aaron Judge walks off the field after a ninth-inning strikeout against the Blue Jays in Toronto. (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

New York won the game 6-3 on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.