Tigers' Parker Meadows hospitalized after frightening head-on collision with teammate Riley Greene

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Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows spent the night in a hospital following a frightening collision with teammate Riley Greene on Thursday.

Meadows was left bloodied in the outfield and had to be helped off the field in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins after appearing to hit his head during the collision with Greene.

"It's a terrible feeling. I still feel terrible," Greene said after the game. "He hit my head. I don't know where I hit him, to be honest, but I just really hope he's OK."

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The two collided when Twins first baseman Josh Bell, who already had one home run and two singles, hit a shallow fly to left-center field. Greene and Meadows collided hard enough that their caps flew off.

Greene made the catch as Meadows lay on the ground. The broadcast caught blood coming from Meadows’ mouth.

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Tigers manager A.J. Hinch joined medical personnel on the field as Meadows eventually got up and was taken off the field on a cart. MLB.com reported that he would be held for observation overnight.

"We’re going to get him checked out for everything, but this one worries me," Hinch said, confirming that Meadows did suffer a concussion.

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Meadows has started 11 of 13 games in center field for the Tigers this season. He went 0 for 3 in the 3-1 loss on Thursday and is batting .250 with two extra-base hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.