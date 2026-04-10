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Detroit Tigers

Tigers' Parker Meadows hospitalized after frightening head-on collision with teammate Riley Greene

Manager AJ Hinch confirmed Meadows suffered a concussion after the outfield collision

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows spent the night in a hospital following a frightening collision with teammate Riley Greene on Thursday.

Meadows was left bloodied in the outfield and had to be helped off the field in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins after appearing to hit his head during the collision with Greene.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows colliding with left fielder Riley Greene at Target Field

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows collided with left fielder Riley Greene on a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell in the eighth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 9, 2026. Meadows left the game after the collision. (Bruce Kluckhohn/Imagn Images)

"It's a terrible feeling. I still feel terrible," Greene said after the game.  "He hit my head. I don't know where I hit him, to be honest, but I just really hope he's OK."

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The two collided when Twins first baseman Josh Bell, who already had one home run and two singles, hit a shallow fly to left-center field. Greene and Meadows collided hard enough that their caps flew off. 

Greene made the catch as Meadows lay on the ground. The broadcast caught blood coming from Meadows’ mouth.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows being helped off the field after collision

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows is helped off the field after colliding with left fielder Riley Greene during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on April 9, 2026. (Matt Krohn/AP)

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Tigers manager A.J. Hinch joined medical personnel on the field as Meadows eventually got up and was taken off the field on a cart. MLB.com reported that he would be held for observation overnight. 

"We’re going to get him checked out for everything, but this one worries me," Hinch said, confirming that Meadows did suffer a concussion.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows batting at Chase Field in Phoenix

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on April 1, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

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Meadows has started 11 of 13 games in center field for the Tigers this season. He went 0 for 3 in the 3-1 loss on Thursday and is batting .250 with two extra-base hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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