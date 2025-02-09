Trump golfs with Tiger Woods ahead of expected Super Bowl LIX visit

President Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning at Trump International Golf Club in Florida before his expected visit to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, a White House official told Fox News.

Trump is expected to head to the Caesars Superdome for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The president’s interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier will also air at 3 p.m. ET.

Trump and Woods have become close over the years. Woods announced the death of his mother earlier in the week.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods wrote in a post on X. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

"Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Trump offered his condolences to the legendary golfer. Kultida Woods was with her son in 2019 when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away – She has gone onto greener fairways!" Trump wrote in a post. "Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

It’s unclear if Woods will be at the game as well.

Coverage of Super Bowl LIX begins at 1 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX and streamed live on Tubi.

Fox News' Pat Ward contributed to this report.