Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Monday, March 25, 2013 file photo, Tiger Woods, left, and Arnold Palmer share a laugh during the trophy presentation after Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla. Tiger Woods won't be at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week and still doesn't know when he will play again. Woods announced on his website Thursday night, March 9, 2017 that ongoing rest and rehabilitation on his back will keep him away from Bay Hill and the tournament he has won a record eight times. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Tiger Woods won't be playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week and still doesn't know when he can compete again.

Woods announced on his website Thursday night that ongoing rest and rehabilitation on his back will keep him away from the tournament he has won eight times. Woods says he was particularly disappointed to miss Bay Hill because of celebration of the tournament host.

Palmer died in September.

Woods and Palmer had a close relationship, and they spent plenty of time together on the 18th green at Bay Hill after the eight times that Woods won, most recently in 2013. Woods also noted that his two children were born in the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Meanwhile, Woods says he has no timetable for his return.