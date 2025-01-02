Tiger Woods remembers beloved golf writer Steve DiMeglio in social media post: 'Lost part of our family'

Golf legend Tiger Woods was among those mourning the loss of PGA Tour writer Steve DiMeglio, who lost his battle with cancer at age 63.

Woods posted Wednesday to X, offering his condolences.

"Unfortunately the golf world lost part of our family today, beloved golf writer Steve DiMeglio," the post said. "I was always very close to Steve and we texted and talked about how he needed to keep fighting to get better so we could see each other in the Bahamas last month. And we did. I am so grateful for that.

"This is a very sad day for all of golf. We have truly lost a friend."

DiMeglio was diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer in 2022 after experiencing pain in his right side after The Open Championship.

He had to step away from the sport he covered for multiple chemotherapy treatments. The cancer had spread to his liver, colon and stomach by the time it was discovered.

It was a surprise for many in the golf world to see DiMeglio at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month.

Cameras caught the moment when Woods saw DiMeglio at the tournament, which brought a huge smile to his face.

"What’s up big boy?" Woods asked DiMeglio before giving him a hug. "You look good dude!"

DiMeglio responded, "I came all the way down here to hold the door open for you, big man."

While fighting his disease, DiMeglio, known for his USA Today golf coverage, was responsive on X with fans and followers.

According to multiple reports, DiMeglio died peacefully in his Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, home.

