Tiger Woods in ‘constant’ pain at Masters amid slow start: ‘Hopefully it’ll be positive towards the end’

Tiger Woods revealed Thursday that he was in "constant" pain during the first round of the Masters, but the three-time winner at Augusta National is hoping for better results on Friday.

Woods, 47, bogeyed three of his first seven holes and made just one birdie over 14 holes before making another two and a bogey on 18 to finish the day two-over par.

However, the tough terrain at Augusta National left Woods notably limping and grimacing in pain.

"Sore," Woods said of his leg, which was injured following a 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

"Well, I feel like I drove good. I just didn’t do the job I needed to do to get the ball close. Today was the opportune time to get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today."

Woods described his pain as "constant," but he remained hopeful ahead of round two.

"Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it. I mean this is going to be an interesting finish to the tournament because of the weather coming in. If I can just kind of hang in there, maybe kind of inch my way back, hopefully it’ll be positive towards the end."

Thursday marked Woods’ highest start in the Masters since 2005, but for the 15-time major winner, he is grateful to be walking the course at all.

"Yeah, mobility, it’s not where I would like it but … I’m very lucky to have this leg; it’s mine," he told reporters Tuesday, via the Los Angeles Times. "Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine.

"It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm OK with that."

