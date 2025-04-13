Tiger Woods congratulates Rory McIlroy for making rare golf history with Masters win: 'Welcome to the club'

Rory McIlroy joined some golf immortals after winning The Masters on Sunday.

McIlroy became the sixth player to ever win a career Grand Slam, which is hoisting the trophy in all four major tournaments – The Masters, The PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

This one at Augusta National Golf Club has been the most elusive for McIlroy, who also hadn’t won a major since The Open in 2014.

After beating Justin Rose in a playoff hole on Sunday, one of those five previous Grand Slam-winning golfers shared his congratulations for the Northern Irishman, as he knows all too well how much it meant to him.

"Welcome to the club," Tiger Woods wrote on X. "Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"

Woods was missed at Augusta this week, as he suffered an Achilles injury last month that reportedly has him unable to walk properly yet. While it was known his golf season is likely on the shelf, some wondered whether he would be present at Tuesday night’s Champions Dinner.

Unfortunately, Woods wasn’t among those enjoying Scottie Scheffler’s prepared menu.

Woods and McIlroy have had a great golf relationship over the years, both being Nike athletes and being two of the best in the game since the latter became a pro.

McIlroy noted during his post-round interview with reporters that Woods was among those in the Grand Slam club who annually reminded him of his belief the green jacket would soon be on his back.

Woods, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus were the only five golfers to ever complete the grand slam until McIlroy did so on Sunday.

It was done in quite the drama-filled fashion, with McIlroy going through numerous highs and lows throughout his final round only to miss the par putt on his 72nd hole of the tournament, which forced a playoff with Rose.

But McIlroy dug deep, hitting the necessary drive and approach shot on 18 once more to set himself up with a short birdie putt for the victory.

A weight was lifted off his shoulders, and history followed with the green jacket that 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler placed on McIlroy’s back in Butler Cabin after the round of his life.

