Thunder rout Melo-less Knicks on Christmas Day

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - It was rough sledding for the New York Knicks with Carmelo Anthony sitting on the bench in street clothes.

The way Kevin Durant had it going, though, Anthony's playing status may have been mute.

Durant scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, while Westbrook tallied his first triple-double of the season and the seventh of his career as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the New York Knicks 123-94 on Christmas Day.

"I just know that if we play the way we play, team basketball, Thunder basketball, not too many teams that can beat us," Westbrook said.

Durant was 7-of-9 from the floor over the first 24 minutes, while Westbrook had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Oklahoma City, which had never won away from home on Christmas, snapping its 10-game skid.

The 29-point win was the largest for a road team on Christmas.

Serge Ibaka netted 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the triumph.

Anthony was ruled out prior to the tilt with a left ankle sprain he suffered in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.

"When he tells you he can't go, you gotta listen and try to find it someplace else," Knicks head coach Mike Woodson said of Anthony.

Wednesday's contest was the first where Anthony didn't lead the Knicks in scoring this year.

Amare Stoudemire scored 22 to top the Knicks, who played in their NBA-record 49th Christmas Day game and fell to 23-26 on the holiday.

Tim Hardaway Jr's driving layup with 1:02 left in the opening frame cut the Knicks' deficit to 30-27, but the Thunder went on a 14-2 run that extended into the second.

Jeremy Lamb nailed a 3 and Nick Collison's layup helped OKC take a 35-29 advantage into the second, where Reggie Jackson and Durant knocked down triples on back-to-back trips down the floor. Lamb's three-point play capped the surge for a 44-29 Thunder margin.

OKC headed into the break with a 60-46 cushion.

The Thunder settled for an 89-67 spread going into the fourth, where they led by as many as 31 before cruising to the easy win.

Game Notes

OKC, dating back to when the franchise played in Seattle, improved to 3-12 on Christmas Day ... Knicks point guard Raymond Felton did not play due to a right groin strain ... The Knicks fell to 4-11 at MSG this season.