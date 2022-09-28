The Rock surprises fan with picture after she waited for nearly 3 hours: 'I just don’t believe it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dwayne Johnson is still a man of the people even as he turned a fledgling football career into a legendary WWE career and later into movie stardom.

Johnson, known as The Rock in the pro wrestling ranks, posted a video Monday of a girl crying because she did not get to take a photo with him ahead of his movie "Black Adam" after waiting for nearly 3 hours. The girl, identified as Carol, was shaking as she finally got her photo with "The People’s Champ."

"I’m sorry, I just don’t believe it," she said.

Johnson thanked the girl for waiting for so long and took a video with her.

"His heart may be cold and black, but it still beats," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. "Especially, for kids. He’ll go back to being ruthless and full of rage tomorrow."

Johnson said in the post she and her friends at her high school will be getting free tickets to his movie "Black Adam," which opens on October 21.

"Black Adam" is based on a character in DC Comics and the film will be in the DC Extended Universe.

Johnson’s film is not the only thing on his plate.

He and Dany Garcia will be running the XFL in 2023. It will be another reboot of the spring football league, and it will be another means for professional players to get to the NFL.