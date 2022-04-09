XFL's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson facing cease and desist by four Olympians over new logo: 'This looks familiar'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s relaunch of the XFL has already hit its first major roadblock.

The XFL unveiled its new branding on Wednesday in a video that featured the word "together" in between the letter "X" but a media and commerce company founded by Olympians Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Alex Morgan claim the new logo is similar to that of their brand "Togethxr."

"Well doesn’t this looks familiar," Bird wrote on Twitter, followed by Manuel who said: "What Sue said."

Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan posted a side-by-side of both logos, pointing out the similarities between the two.

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess? Shout out to my team at Togethxr for creating a badass brand name, logo, and background story that resonates for so many."

Bird’s fiancee, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe, suggested on Twitter that Johnson is facing a cease and desist over the new branding.

"Welp. This is awkward," she wrote. "Only thing [Johnson] and [the XFL] are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID [Togethxr] got this on [lock] boys."

Johnson has yet to respond publicly over the claims of his design that he says represents the "intersection of dreams and opportunity."

The XFL folded during the 2020 season as the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports leagues across the U.S. The league started a week after Super Bowl LIV. It featured eight teams from markets across the U.S. The league drew 3 million viewers in its first week but the audience tapered off in the following weeks.

In August 2020, Johnson teamed up with Dany Garcia , of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management, and Gerry Cardinale, the CEO of RedBird Capital, to buy the league from Alpha Entertainment.

The XFL is set to kick off again in 2023.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.