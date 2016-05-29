The Latest: Shelby Rogers of US into 1st Slam QF in Paris

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

3:15 p.m.

Shelby Rogers, an American ranked 108th, reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating 25th-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

Rogers only once before had been as far as the third round at a major tournament, losing at that stage at last year's U.S. Open. Otherwise, of her nine previous Slam appearances, six ended in the first round, the others in the second.

Only five players ranked lower than Rogers have reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in the last 30 years.

But the 23-year-old Rogers, who is from South Carolina, has now defeated three seeded players during the tournament, including No. 10 Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and No. 17 Karolina Pliskova.

Next for Rogers is a match against No. 4 Garbine Muguruza, the 2015 Wimbledon runner-up.

___

1:45 p.m.

Milos Raonic is out of the French Open, the eighth-seeded Canadian losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the fourth round in front of new coach John McEnroe.

The 55th-ranked player from Spain is into the quarterfinals of a major for the first time, having never made it past the second round of 18 previous Grand Slam tournaments.

Cool and very cloudy weather appeared to take some bite out of Raonic's serve. The quarterfinalist at Roland Garros in 2014 and semifinalist at this year's Australian Open also complained of an aching left hip in his previous match.

Ramos-Vinolas earned the victory with aggressive shot-making and some terrific defensive play. He broke Raonic five times and only lost serve once himself, saving 6 of 7 break points.

"I have no words to explain how I feel," he said. "It was four years in a row losing in the first round."

Raonic beckoned over the chair umpire in the last game to inspect a shot that gave Ramos-Vinolas two match points. She ruled it in, pointing out that the ball had nicked the line.

The Spaniard couldn't capitalize on either of those match points. But he made no mistake with his third match point, earned with an ace served out wide, sealing the win in 2 hours and 20 minutes with a smash.

He celebrated by firing a spare ball into the air in delight.

___

1 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is into the French Open quarterfinals for the third straight year, ousting 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4 in an intense contest on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The fourth-seeded Spanish player needed five match points in the final game to finish off the 13th-seeded Russian.

Kuznetsova struggled with her serve in the third game of the second set, serving an ace but then not landing any of her subsequent first serves. She was broken when Muguruza pounced on her second serve at 15-40 with a crunching return to get an early 3-1 lead.

At 15-40 in the eighth game, Muguruza hit a forehand wide to end a 12-shot rally, allowing Kuznetsova to level at 4-4.

But Muguruza kept the momentum. A ferocious backhand return on Kuznetsova's second service gave the Spaniard her second break point in the ninth game. She lured Kuznetsova into the net with a drop shot and then hit a forehand passing shot for a 5-4 lead.

After failing to convert her first four match points on serve, Muguruza brought up a fifth with a crunching forehand. Kuznetsova then netted a backhand to seal the victory for Muguruza in 1 hour and 38 minutes.

___

12:00 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza has one foot in the French Open quarterfinals after winning the first set 6-3 in Sunday's fourth-round match against 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Under storm-laden skies, the fourth-seeded Spanish player started at lightning pace, serving an ace with her first and third ball of the first game.

Kuznetsova showed good footwork, back-heeling a stray ball to a ball kid in the sixth game in which the 13th-seeded Russian saved five break points.

The set went with serve through 4-3. Serving with new balls, Kuznetsova was then broken in the eighth game with a punishing cross-court backhand from Muguruza.

The quarterfinalists of the past two years then won the set with another winning cross-court backhand.