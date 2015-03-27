That's wild: Angels win on Mariners miscue

Peter Bourjos scored on Josh Kinney's wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 6-5 victory over the Mariners in the opener of a three-game series.

Kinney (0-2), who pitched a scoreless eighth, stayed on to pitch the ninth. He gave up a leadoff double to Kendrys Morales, who was then replaced by Bourjos. Alberto Callaspo was intentionally walked and the runners moved up one base on Howie Kendrick's sacrifice bunt. Erick Aybar was also intentionally walked to load the bases. With pinch-hitter Maicer Izturis batting, Kinney threw a wild pitch to allow the winning run to score.

"The last couple of games we've made some uncharacteristic mistakes," Mariners manager Eric Wedge said.

Mike Trout hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBI for Los Angeles, which started a 10-game homestand on Friday.

Angels starter Ervin Santana gave up five runs -- four earned -- on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Ernesto Frieri (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the win.

"Ervin pitched his heart out tonight," Trout said.

John Jaso and Dustin Ackley homered for Seattle, which has lost five in a row. Felix Hernandez, coming off a brilliant two-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the Yankees on Saturday, allowed five runs -- four earned -- on five hits over seven innings.

The Mariners hit a pair of homers in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Eric Thames singled and scored on Ackley's one-out homer to right. Michael Saunders reached first on second baseman Kendrick's fielding error and moved to third on Jesus Montero's single. Jaso followed with a three-run blast to right.

The Angels got three runs back in the bottom half. Kendrick doubled and Aybar reached first on shortstop Brendan Ryan's fielding error. With one out, Trout stepped to the plate and smacked Hernandez's offering over the wall in left.

"I just tried to hit the ball up the middle and it went out of the ballpark," Trout said.

Los Angeles tacked on two more runs in the fifth to tie the game. Kendrick and Aybar singled before Chris Iannetta walked to load the bases with no outs. Trout then hit a deep fly ball down the right-field line. Thames was able to track the ball down and catch it at the wall, but two runs scored on the sacrifice fly.

Game Notes

The Angels lead the season series by a 6-2 margin...Los Angeles went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded four, while Seattle went 1-for-2 with RISP and left three men on.