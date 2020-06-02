Texas football coach Tom Herman believes there's 'double standard' with fans when it comes to black student-athletes

Texas football coach Tom Herman questioned on Monday the so-called “double standard” college football fans have toward black student-athletes in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Herman told the Austin American-Statesman the average white fan cannot understand what it is like to be a black athlete at Texas.

“Can the average fan relate? No, they can’t,” Herman told the newspaper. “There’s a double standard maybe a little bit. We’re going to pack 100,000 people into [Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium] and millions watch on TV that are predominantly white — not all of them certainly, but most of ’em white. We’re gonna cheer when they score touchdowns, and we’re gonna hug our buddy when they get sacks or an interception.

“But we gonna let them date our daughter? Are we going to hire them in a position of power in our company? That’s the question I have for America. You can’t have it both ways.”

Herman said that if fans are going to cheer for black student-athletes on Saturday for about four hours then they should make sure they keep their same feelings off the field because “they’re human beings.”

Herman said, in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, he was going to start teaching his players how important it is to vote and how to be better educated on local elections.