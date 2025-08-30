Texas quarterback Arch Manning catches wrath on social media after tough game: 'He's adopted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning had his toughest task of his limited college career on Saturday.

The likely eventual No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick leading the top-ranked Texas Longhorns went to Columbus, Ohio, Saturday to take on the reigning champion Ohio State Buckeyes, and they made him look human.

The son of Cooper Manning, Eli and Peyton's brother, had just 38 passing yards entering the fourth quarter and finished completing just 17 of his 30 passes in a 14-7 loss.

The expectations for the top recruit are through the roof. Calls were made throughout last year that he should have been playing over Quinn Ewers, and when he did play, he impressed.

But Saturday was a different animal, and social media was out in full force.

A New York Jets fan account even said, "guys i don’t think the #Jets should tank for Arch."

Manning was stuffed on 4th and goal from the one-yard line, threw a costly interception and almost threw a second.

He was given a chance at redemption when the Longhorns got the ball back with 2:26 left, and he started off hot with a perfect 30-yard throw. However, the stout Buckeyes defense stopped Texas from getting another first down.

Manning wasn't the only quarterback with eyeballs on him. Julian Sayin made his Ohio State debut, going 13-for-20 with 126 yards and a touchdown.

Texas will host San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State in the next three weeks.

