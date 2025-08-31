Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks

Oregon's mascot loses head after tripping on the field

The mascot's head fell off in a game against Purdue last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Oregon Ducks’ mascot took a tumble during the team’s game against Montana State on Saturday night and lost its head.

The Oregon Duck ran out onto the field with the cheerleading and dance squads revving up fans for the game. The mascot tripped in the end zone and its head popped off. The headless mascot then ran back toward the tunnel, covering his face.

Oregon Duck mascot

The Oregon Ducks mascot dances to "shout" at the end of the third quarter a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The mascot returned to the field moments later with its head back on. The moment went viral across social media as the Ducks played the Bobcats.

It wasn’t the first time the Oregon Duck suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a game. The mascot lost its head when he tripped on the road last season at Purdue.

Kenyon Sadiq celebrates

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, center, celebrates a touchdown with Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The fall appeared to be the only blemish for the No. 7-ranked Ducks. They defeated Montana State, 59-13. Oregon scored 17 points in the first quarter and laid 21 more points on their opponents in the second quarter.

Dante Moore was 18-of-23 with 213 yards and three touchdown passes. Jordon Davison had three rushing touchdowns while Noah Whittington and Jayden Limar each had a rushing touchdown each. Ten Ducks receivers had at least one catch.

Dante Moore hands the ball off

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore passes the ball to Oregon running back Noah Whittington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Montana State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Oregon was 13-1 last season. The Ducks went on a streak last season onto the College Football Playoff. They topped Ohio State, Illinois and Penn State. But the Buckeyes got their revenge in the Rose Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

