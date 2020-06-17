Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond calls for removal of 'Sully' statue over Confederate ties

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond issued a strong statement Tuesday night advocating for the removal of the statue of former president Lawrence Sullivan Ross from campus because of his ties to the Confederate Army.

Mond sent out the statement via Twitter with the caption “Let’s Not Forget Sully!”

“The values of Texas A&M University do not align with RACISM, VIOLENCE, SLAVERY & SEGREGATION,” his statement read. “Jimbo Fisher's most prominent saying will always stick with me: 'Your ACTIONS speak so loud I can't hear what you're saying,'" Mond wrote. "The Lawrence Sullivan Ross Statue NEEDS to be removed. Texas A&M University, I NEED to see ACTION."

The statue, located in the center of the College Station campus, was built in 1919 in honor of Ross who served as president of the university from 1891 to 1898, ESPN reported. Despite being credited with saving the school from financial struggles, Ross served as a brigadier general in the Confederate army prior to his time at A&M.

“Let’s forget that he was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people as he fought for a government dedicated to the preservation of slavery,” Mond said in his statement, directed at those defending Ross.

Several of Mond’s teammates -- past and present -- showed their support, including former Aggie and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

"Proud of you my g. Keep being the leader you were always meant to be #AllLove #GigEm," he said in a tweet.