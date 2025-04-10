Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko condemns defensive lineman's explicit motto revelation

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko expressed his disdain for a comment made by one of his players on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman D.J. Hicks was asked what the defensive line room's motto says.

Hicks said it was "C.B.O" and when asked what it stands for, "simple terms, ‘Choke woman out.’ Let’s just say it like that," Hicks said, via The Eagle.

"That mentality, it just stands for being aggressive. Every single time we step out on the field, we’re trying to put our hands through somebody’s face. We don’t want to be passive, ever. Every single time, we’re going to assert dominance when we come on the field."

Hicks tried to clean up the "B" part of the motto, but it backfired. Elko quickly addressed Hicks’ comments.

"It’s conveying something that shouldn’t be conveyed, so we’ll get that handled and addressed," Elko said, via The Eagle on Wednesday. "That’s absolutely ridiculous that was stated."

Last season was Elko’s first as head coach with the Aggies, and he led the team to an 8-5 record.

While last season was his first as head coach with Texas A&M, Elko was previously the team’s defensive coordinator before he left and took the head coaching job at Duke prior to the 2022-2023 season.

Elko returned to Texas A&M as head coach just two seasons after he departed for Duke after the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher.

Elko is going to lean on Hicks and the rest of his defensive line next season to step up as they are going to have larger roles with Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner headed to the NFL.

