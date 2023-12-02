Texas 364-pound defensive lineman catches touchdown, celebrates with Heisman pose

T'Vondre Sweat is not on the Heisman Trophy radar at all. In fact, he probably wasn't on Oklahoma State's radar, either, in terms of offense.

But the Texas Longhorns brought out a little tricky in their dominant first half of the Big 12 championship on Saturday.

Late in the first quarter, the Longhorns were on the two-yard line and threatening to score their third touchdown of the quarter.

After Adonai Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders caught touchdowns from Quinn Ewers, Texas decided to have a little fun.

In a goal line package, Sweat lined up on the far right side of the offensive line, and Ewers ran a play-action.

While Ewers faked the handoff, Sweat went toward the back of the end zone untouched, and Ewers dumped one over everyone and into the 364-pounder's hands for the touchdown.

And in somewhat of an ironic celebration, Sweat hit everyone with the Heisman pose.

You probably won't be able to find Sweat on any Heisman Trophy power rankings, but maybe that should change.

He is, however, a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the top interior lineman in the country. He had 40 tackles, two sacks and seven pressures during the regular season.

Sweat's touchdown was one of five for the Longhorns in the first half. Ewers completed 23 of his 31 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the ballgame.

At half, the seventh-ranked Longhorns led No. 18 Oklahoma State, 35-14.

Texas is going to need some help in the other conference championships if they want any shot at the College Football Playoff. They will likely need upsets from Alabama, Iowa and Louisville to potentially knock out Georgia, Michigan and Florida State if they want to sneak their way in.

But right now, they can only control what they can control, and Sweat unexpectedly played a big role.

Texas is looking for its first conference title since 2009. Steve Sarkisian has never defeated Oklahoma State, losing in 2021 and 2022.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

